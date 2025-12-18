Brown University campus safety chief Rodney Chatman lost a previous job at University of Utah after lacking the credentials necessary to hold the position.

The U of U Department of Public Safety used a December 18, 2020, post to explain why the university was letting Chatman go, noting he was hired on February 17, 2020, without possessing all necessary certifications and was “given one year to obtain” said certifications.

The post goes on to explain that Chatman did not get his certifications and, additionally, was being investigate for alleged “criminal offices”

[…] over the past year despite not yet being Utah POST certified, Rodney had full authority to oversee University of Utah Police as a university department head, including making personnel, strategy and budget decisions. This is a common practice for veteran law enforcement leaders coming from outside the state who need to seek certification. Prior to placing Rodney on leave earlier this week, I was made aware of an investigation by the Utah State Attorney General’s Office into allegations Rodney may have violated certain guidelines that are also criminal offenses, which could also adversely impact his Utah POST certification. This is a serious matter and I have expressed the university’s intent to cooperate fully in the AG’s investigation. While I appreciate the important work Rodney has done on behalf of university safety over the past year, I cannot overlook these allegations and the impact they might have on his ability to maintain an active Utah POST certification. Hence, I made the decision to place Rodney on leave and have asked deputy chief Jason Hinojosa to oversee day-to-day operations of the police until this matter is resolved.

Brown University issued a July 20, 2021, release announcing Chatman being hired as Brown’s Vice President of Campus Safety.

The release said, “An accomplished leader with decades of law enforcement experience in municipal and higher education settings, Chatman will direct Brown’s Department of Public Safety and oversee campus-wide safety efforts.”

FOX New’s Jesse Watters discussed the Chatman saga on his show Wednesday night, asking where Chatman has been during the days-long manhunt for the Brown University shooter.

Watters added, “Well, we just discovered the Brown University police chief isn’t a big fan of policing. He once said this, ‘Communities don’t want policing done to them.'”

He then discussed Chatman’s tenure at the University of Utah, noting that he was “suspended, because he didn’t have the proper credentials.”

Two people were shot and killed Saturday on Brown University’s campus and nine others were shot and injured. The shooter has not been found or apprehended.

