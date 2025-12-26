No Charges for Man Who Opened Fire on Kentucky State University Campus

A grand jury refused to indict Jacob Lee Bard over a December 9, 2025, shooting on the Kentucky State University campus.

Breitbart News reported that Bard was arrested after the December 9 shooting, which resulted in one person dead and another person injured.

Nineteen-year-old De’Jon Fox of Indianapolis was killed in the incident.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) reacted to news of the shooting as information unfolded:

NBC News noted that 48-year-old Bard “was arrested at the scene… and charged with murder and first-degree assault in connection with the shooting.”

However, the grand jury who weighed evidence in the case declined to indict Bard, after his attorney argued “he was justified in shooting two people who were beating his son.” Bard was on campus to help move his younger son move out because “multiple armed, violent” attacks had allegedly taken place.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.