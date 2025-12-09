Suspect Arrested After Shooting at Kentucky State University

A suspect is under arrest following a shooting at Kentucky State University that left at least two people injured shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

UPDATE: WKYT reports that officials provided an update on the shooting, explaining that one person is dead and another is in critical condition.

Original article continues below.

WDRB reported an individual police described as an “active aggressor” is under arrest following an incident at Young Hall.

WKYT noted that Frankfort police indicated the school is on lockdown, despite the arrest of the suspect.

This story is developing and details are scant at the time of this article. Breitbart News will follow the story with more information once it is available.

