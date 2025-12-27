Democrat-Run Chicago: At Least 8 People Shot on Christmas Night

At least eight people were shot, one of them fatally, on Christmas night in Democrat-run Chicago, Illinois.

ABC 7 reported that a man who had been shot and fatally wounded was discovered shortly after 10 p.m. “in the Park Manor neighborhood.”

The man had been shot twice and later died after being transported to a hospital. WGN-TV noted that the deceased man was believed “to be between 30 and 35 years of age.”

Among non-fatal shootings, at 11 p.m., a man “in the 300-block of W. Marquette Road” was shot following an argument and left in critical condition.

At 8 p.m. three women — ages 34, 36, and 55 — “were shot in west suburban Aurora.” The injuries sustained by the women were non-life-threatening.

The Chicago Sun-Times observed that 392 people have been killed in the city thus far in 2025.

