Homeowner Fatally Shoots Alleged Armed Intruder Christmas Day

A homeowner in the village of Fowlerville, Michigan, shot and killed an alleged armed intruder Christmas Day just after 7 p.m.

The Livingston Daily noted that alleged intruder shot at the homeowner, striking him twice and leading to the homeowner returning fire. The alleged armed intruder was subsequently shot numerous times.

The alleged armed intruder was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Detroit News reported that “the [deceased] intruder was the estranged husband of an acquaintance visiting the homeowner.”

The homeowner was transported to a hospital in Ann Arbor to receive treatment for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.