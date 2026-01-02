Suspect Allegedly Points Rifle at Off-Duty ICE Officer, Gets Shot Dead

A man is dead after allegedly pointing a rifle at an off-duty ICE officer in Northridge, California, Wednesday around 10:45 p.m.

ABC 7 reported the off-duty officer was inside his apartment and heard what he thought to be gunshots outside. The officer grabbed his gun and went outside to investigate and came upon a suspect who was allegedly holding a long gun.

The officer identified himself as law enforcement, at which point the suspect allegedly pointed the rifle at him.

An exchange of gunfire occurred, after which the officer went back inside to retrieve body armor and call backup. LAPD officers arrived on scene to find the suspect deceased.

ABC News quoted DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin saying, “When the subject refused to comply, the officer fired defensively with his service weapon at the subject to disarm him. The subject fired at least three rounds at the officer.”

The ICE officer was not injured in the exchange of gunfire.

