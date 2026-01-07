ICE Agent Fatally Shoots Woman Who Allegedly ‘Weaponized Her Vehicle’

An ICE agent shot and killed a woman who allegedly “weaponized her vehicle” Wednesday morning in Minneapolis.

NBC News reported that a group of people began trying to block ICE agents as they were carrying out “targeted operations” in Minneapolis. In the course of this, a woman allegedly used her vehicle to attack agents.

Homeland Security posted to X, “Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism.”

Homeland Security also noted, “An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots. He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers. The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased.”

KSTP noted that the shooting drew “a large crowd of protesters and law enforcement to the area of Portland Avenue and 34th Street in the city’s Central neighborhood community.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) responded to the incident by claiming ICE is “causing chaos” and demanding that ICE personnel “leave the city immediately.”

