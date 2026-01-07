Mayor Jacob Frey (D) demanded ICE ‘get the f*ck out of Minneapolis’ after a woman allegedly drove her car into an agent and was fatally shot.

Breitbart News reported that the shooting occurred Wednesday morning.

Homeland Security addressed the incident on X, writing, “Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSTP 5 Eyewitness News (@kstptv)

Homeland Security also noted, “An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots. He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers. The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased.”

Mayor Frey held a press conference after the incident, in which he said, “I do have a message for our community, our city, and I do have a message for ICE. To ICE, get the f*ck out of Minneapolis.”

He continued to address ICE, saying, “We do not want you here…”

Prior to the press conference, Frey used an X post to claim ICE is “causing chaos” and demanding that ICE personnel “leave the city immediately.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.