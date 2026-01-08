Florida’s Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd gave his opinion on the Minneapolis ICE shooting, saying, “If you do felonious assaults with two-ton weapons, expect to be shot.”

Judd posted his take on the incident in which an ICE agent shot and killed a woman who allegedly drove her vehicle into him.

He opened his comments by saying, “You have to be accountable for your conduct, and that starts with the mayor. Did you hear his filthy talk? Did you hear his filthy, uninformed talk yesterday?”

Breitbart News reported that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) responded to the ICE-involved shooting by telling the agency to “get the f*ck out of Minneapolis” and also claiming “We do not want you here…”

Judd went on to describe what he saw in the video clip of the Minneapolis incident, noting that it appeared law enforcement officers “were trying to take the occupant of the car out of the vehicle.”

He said it appeared the vehicle “backed up and drove directly at the ICE agent. That is a deadly weapon, a two-ton deadly weapon.”

Judd then called for cooperation with law enforcement and closed his comments by saying, “If you do felonious assaults with two-ton weapons, expect to be shot.”

