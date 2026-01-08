Suspect at Large After Eight Shot Outside Church in Salt Lake City

The suspect in a Wednesday night shooting outside a Salt Lake City Church is still at large and police do not think the attack was random.

Police were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. “at the Rose Park 5th Ward meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 660 N. Redwood Road,” according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

NPR pointed out that the shooting occurred in the church’s parking lot and Breitbart News noted the shooting left two dead and six wounded.

The Tribune made clear that police are not sure if they are looking for a lone shooter or numerous shooters. They know that the suspect(s) “fled north on Redwood Road.”

And, while a motive is unknown, police believe the shooting was not targeted in the sense that it was not carried out against faith. NBC News quoted Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd saying, “We don’t believe this was a targeted attack against a religion or anything like that.”

At the same time, police do not think the attack was random.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.