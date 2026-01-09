Philadelphia Sheriff Tells ICE ‘You Don’t Want This Smoke,’ Threatens Their Arrest

Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal held a presser in which she called ICE “fake,” told them, “You don’t want this smoke,” and threatened their arrest.

She began the presser by calling for reporters to “say her name,” then chanted the name of the deceased woman who allegedly drove into an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

Bilal said, “Renee Good” three time and after each utterance the reporters responded by saying it too.

She referred to ICE as “made up, fake, wannabe law enforcement” and claimed “what they do is not only against legal law but the moral law.”

Bilal said, “No law enforcement professional wears a mask” and added, “Those that come into our communities wearing a mask to commit crime, thank God for our District Attorney Larry Krasner, who said he’s going to lock them up, and I’m saying now, we’re not going to whisk you away to hide your identity.”

She noted, “We stand with District Attorney Larry Krasner in making it clear: anyone who comes into our city to commit a crime will be held accountable. There will be no cover, no protection, and no hiding.”

Bilal said, “You don’t want this smoke, ’cause we will bring it…to you.”

