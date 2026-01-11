Police: Suspect Dead After South Carolina Officer Ambushed, Shot

A suspect is dead after what Greenville, South Carolina, police described as a targeted attack in which an officer was shot Sunday just before 2 a.m.

WSPA reported that an officer was ambushed “at the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center on McGee Street.”

The Post and Courier noted that the law enforcement center “is the headquarters of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the location of the county jail.”

The suspect fled the scene and was pursued by other members of law enforcement and killed in a shootout around 3 a.m.

The wounded officer was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said, “That officer is doing well and continues to be treated, but we ask that you certainly keep him in your prayers, as well as the men and women of the Greenville Police Department.”

