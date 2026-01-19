Ten Shot, Five Fatally, During Weekend in Democrat-Run Chicago

At least ten people were shot, five of them fatally, during the weekend in Democrat-run Chicago, Illinois.

CBS News reported all five of the weekend’s shooting fatalities occurred on Sunday, beginning with a man who was shot in the head and transported in a private vehicle for medical treatment at 4:10 a.m. He died at Holy Cross Hospital.

Minutes later, at 4:30 a.m., a 36-year-old woman was found unresponsive in an alley “in the 6400 block of South Drexel Avenue.” She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 10:19 a.m., someone entered a home “in the 3100 block of West Warren Boulevard” and shot a 37-year-old man, who was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

A 19-year-old was shot multiple times was traveling inside a vehicle “in the 5800 block of West Walton Street” around 6:30 p.m. His vehicle crashed after the shooting and the man died at Mount Sinai Hospital.

At 9:17 p.m. a 37-year-old man was shot multiple times “in the 100 block of East 118th Place” while sitting in his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chicago Sun-Times noted that 14 people have been killed in Chicago thus far in 2026.

