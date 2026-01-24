Minneapolis Police Chief: Deceased Man Shot by Federal Agent Was ‘A Lawful Gun Owner with a Permit to Carry’

During a Saturday press conference Minneapolis police chief Brian O’Hara indicated the man shot and killed by a federal agent was “a lawful gun owners with a permit to carry.”

C-SPAN aired video of O’Hara talking and that video was subsequently posted by Midas Touch’s digital editor.

In the video, O’Hara explains that the deceased man’s “only interaction with law enforcement was for traffic tickets.”

He added, “We believe he is a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry.”

Breitbart News reported that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a statement saying the armed man who was shot and killed in Minneapolis “wanted to…massacre law enforcement.”

DHS said the armed man “approached U.S. Border Patrol Officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun.”

The statement continued: “The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted. More details on the armed struggle are forthcoming. Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but [he] was pronounced dead at the scene.”

