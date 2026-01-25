During an appearance on FOX News’s The Sunday Briefing this week, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem stressed that concealed carry in Minnesota is illegal “without an ID on you.”

Her statement came after host Peter Doocy pointed out that the armed man who was shot and killed by a federal agent Saturday in Minneapolis “was legally a concealed carry permit holder.”

Doocy then asked, “Is your message to people who [have] concealed carry permits, that if they’re going to go to a protest, they should leave their gun in the car?”

Noem responded, “No, my message to individuals is don’t go impede law enforcement operations. That’s not legal, you’re breaking the law when you do that.”

She added, “It’s also breaking the law in Minnesota when you conceal carry without an ID on you.”

On Saturday, DHS noted that the man who was shot by a federal agent was carrying a 9mm handgun with “2 magazines and no ID.”

Minnesota’s carry law statute says, “The holder of a permit to carry must have the permit card and a driver’s license, state identification card, or other government-issued photo identification in immediate possession at all times when carrying a pistol and must display the permit card and identification document upon lawful demand by a peace officer, as defined in section 626.84, subdivision 1. ”

After highlighting the ID requirement for concealed carry license holders, Noem added, “You shouldn’t be laying hands on law enforcement, and getting in their faces, and trying to stop them from conducting their work. All of that is part of protocol, but it also is the law, and when people are in violation of the law there [are] consequences for that.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.