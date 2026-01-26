On Monday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt made clear President Donald Trump supports the right to bear arms but rejects claims to any right to impede ICE operations.

A reporter at the White House presser asked, “Does the President believe that Second Amendment rights remain in effect even when protesting.”

Leavitt responded, “The President supports the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding American citizens—absolutely. There has no greater supporter or defender of the right to bear arms that President Donald J. Trump.”

She added, “While Americans have a constitutional right to bear arms, Americans do not have a constitutional right to impede lawful immigration enforcement operations.”

DHS Sec. Kristi Noem made a similar point Sunday on FOX News’s The Sunday Briefing, when host Peter Doocy asked, “Is your message to people who [have] concealed carry permits, that if they’re going to go to a protest, they should leave their gun in the car?”

Noem responded, “No, my message to individuals is don’t go impede law enforcement operations. That’s not legal, you’re breaking the law when you do that.”

WATCH — Leftist Activists in Minneapolis: “Fight Back” Against ICE:

