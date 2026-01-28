Colorado Democrat lawmakers are pushing legislation that will require all gun barrel sales to be conducted through Federal Firearms License holders (FFLs) and to require said FFLs to maintain records of the purchaser’s name, address, phone number, etc.

The bill is 26-043 and it stipulates that gun barrels could only be sold or transferred by an FFL.

The bill mandates that FFLs record the following information and hold on to it for five years:

THE DATE OF THE SALE OR TRANSFER.

THE PURCHASER’S OR TRANSFEREE’S DRIVER’S LICENSE NUMBER OR OTHER OFFICIAL GOVERNMENT IDENTIFICATION NUMBER AND THE STATE OR TERRITORY WHERE IT WAS ISSUED.

THE MAKE, MODEL, AND CALIBER OF THE FIREARM WHICH THE FIREARM BARREL IS DESIGNED FOR OR USED IN.

THE PURCHASER’S OR TRANSFEREE’S FULL LEGAL NAME.

THE FULL LEGAL NAME OF THE EMPLOYEE WHO PROCESSED THE SALE OR TRANSFER OF THE FIREARM BARREL.

THE PURCHASER’S OR TRANSFEREE’S FULL RESIDENTIAL ADDRESS AND TELEPHONE NUMBER.

THE PURCHASER’S OR TRANSFEREE’S DATE OF BIRTH.

Colorado state Rep. Ava Flanell (R) posted to X: “Now Colorado Senator Tom Sullivan and House Representative Meg Froelich want to regulate gun barrels… yes, just the barrel. It’s obvious these two know nothing about firearms. I can’t wait to hear all about these ‘assault barrels.'”

