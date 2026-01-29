Giffords Org Admits 2nd Amendment Are Rights ‘Fundamental’ While Dogpiling on ICE’s Alex Pretti Shooting

Gabby Giffords’ gun control group, Giffords, joined the left-wing dogpile on federal enforcement for shooting Alex Pretti and in the process admitted that Second Amendment rights are “fundamental.”

The Giffords Org posted a video to X Wednesday with the caption, “Gun Owners for Safety believe the Second Amendment is a fundamental right — but that right is meaningless if the government can violate it without consequences.”

Those in appearing in the video stress that Pretti was “a lawful gunowner… killed by federal agents.” They then point to the Second Amendment protections on the “right to bear arms.”

Some of those appearing in the video say, “Law abiding Americans should never be treated like suspects for simply owning a firearm.”

Members of Giffords call on Congress to conduct an investigation into law enforcement personnel involved in the shooting death of Pretti.

On Thursday, Breitbart News reported on a video of Pretti which was taken 11 days before he was shot and killed by a federal agent.

The video shows him allegedly taunting and spitting at law enforcement, screaming “assault me motherf**ker!”

