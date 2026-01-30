Woman Takes Alleged Intruder’s Gun, Shoots Him with It

A Manor, Texas, homeowner took away an alleged intruder’s gun Friday morning, then shot and wounded the suspect.

KVUE reported that police received a phone call that an armed intruder had broken into the house.

The Manor Police Department indicated that the woman who called police was able to wrestle the gun away from the suspect and then shoot him. He was later “transported to Dell Seton in critical condition.”

The Manor PD indicated the woman is cooperating with police investigators.

Breitbart News noted that an alleged intruder in Lake Forest Park, Washington, was shot by a homeowner Sunday just after 5:00 a.m. The suspect was hospitalized for his wounds.

