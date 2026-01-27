Suspect Hospitalized After Being Shot During Alleged Home Intrusion

A suspect was hospitalized after being shot during an alleged home intrusion in Lake Forest Park, Washington, Sunday just after 5 a.m.

The home is located “in the 19100 block of Ballinger Way N.E. in Lake Forest Park,” according to MyNorthwest.

KIRO 7 noted that the homeowner called 911 “to report that someone inside the home had just shot an intruder.”

KOMO News reported that officers arrived on scene and “[provided] lifesaving measures to the injured intruder.” The suspect was then placed in the hospital for treatment.

Law enforcement is subsequently investigating a fire in a residence “just one block south” of where the alleged intrusion occurred, to see if the two incidents are tied together.

The fire occurred about an hour and 40 minutes before the alleged intrusion.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.