Three people are in custody and police are searching for a vehicle after a shooting left numerous people wounded Saturday at a Mardi Gras parade in Clinton, Louisiana.

WBRZ reported that one of the wounded individuals is a six-year-old girl.

The gunfire erupted around 12:20 p.m., which was only minutes into the parade.

WAFB quoted East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis saying, “The parade did not get to Main Street before shots were fired. We had a lot of people here, a lot of law enforcement agencies here helping with the parade. There’s still a whole lot that we don’t know. There’s a lot of moving parts.”

It is unclear if the three people in custody are thought to have done the actual shooting or whether they are tied to the incident some other way.

