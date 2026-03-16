Marjorie Taylor Greene: Trump Creating ‘Perverted, Deranged Version of MAGA’

Monday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said President Donald Trump was transforming MAGA into a “perverted, deranged version” with his military action in Iran.

Greene said, “I do completely disagree with where the president has led the country. You know what it makes absolutely no sense, Pamela. Going into midterm elections, let’s remove Donald Trump out of it. Let’s just put any president in there. Why would an American president lead his political party into the midterms, waging a full scale major war, completely unprovoked, on on Iran on behalf of Israel?”

She continued, “This is not what we campaigned for Pamela. I went to I can’t even tell you, countless rallies all over the country for President Trump campaigning for him and Republicans because we wanted to win. And we said on every single rally stage, no more foreign wars, no more regime change. It’s time to put America first. And this is a complete betrayal of those campaign promises.”

Greene added, “This is absolutely absurd and it’s 100% a betrayal to what MAGA was supposed to be when we voted in 2024. And it’s turned into some perverted, deranged version of MAGA now that nobody wants. And and a lot of people are just like, this doesn’t make sense. And I’ll go further, Pamela. We we love our military. And God bless the men and women serving.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN