A police helicopter crashed near Flagstaff, Arizona, Wednesday night while responding to assist in an active shooter situation.

Newsmax noted that the two occupants in the chopper–a pilot and an trooper–were both killed.

FOX 10 reported the “identities of the [Arizona] DPS crew members and suspect weren’t released.”

Prior to the crash, “Flagstaff Police were involved in a shooting with…[the] suspect” and he was taken into custody. The suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shootout.

Flagstaff police Sgt. Kameron Lee indicated no one but suspect was injured in the exchange of gunfire.

The cause of the crash is not known but is being investigated by Arizona’s DPS.

