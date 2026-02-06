Colorado Democrats Push Ban on 3D Printing of Firearms, Firearm Parts

Democrats in the Colorado House and Senate introduced legislation this week to ban the 3D printing of firearms and firearm parts.

The Colorado State Shooting Association posted to X:

The bill, HB26-1144, goes so far as to ban the possession the “digital instructions” needed to carry out said printing.

The text of the bill makes clear the focus is to prohibit “Possessing, in circumstances that indicate intent to manufacture a firearm or firearm component in violation of state law or intent to distribute, digital instructions that may be used to program a 3-dimensional printer or a computer numerical control (CNC) milling machine to manufacture or produce a firearm or firearm component.”

In addition to banning the 3D printing of firearms, firearm parts, and the possession of “digital instructions,” HB26-1144 also bans the printing of any “rapid-fire device.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.