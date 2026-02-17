DC Police: Man with Shotgun Runs Toward Capitol, Gets Arrested

The U.S. Capitol Police said a man exited a vehicle with a shotgun Tuesday, began running toward the Capitol, and was then arrested.

Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan described the incident:

Chief Sullivan also pointed out the man “had a tactical vest on,” as well as “tactical gloves,” according to CNN.

FOX News noted that the Capitol Police said the man was “near the West Front of the U.S. Capitol Building.”

After the man was apprehended the Capitol Police posted to X: “At this time, there does not appear to be any other suspects or ongoing threat. Out of an abundance of caution, please continue to stay away from the area while we investigate and collect evidence. Again, at this time, one person is in custody.”

CNN pointed out that the vehicle from the which the man exited is not registered to his name.

