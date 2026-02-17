A shooting at a bus stop in New York City left one teen dead and two others injured as children were gathered after school Wednesday, Fox News reported.

The bus stop is located in the Bronx “amid what officials and witnesses characterized as an escalating wave of violence in the borough.” The shots rang out shortly after 5:10 p.m. on February 11.

PIX 11 noted that a 17-year-old believed to be connected to the shooting turned himself in to police Sunday evening.

The shooting was allegedly gang related, with the shooter asking his would-be victims “if they were from the A Block gang before opening fire.”

New York is one of the most gun-controlled states in the Union, and New York City has additional controls on top of those in place at the state level.

Some of the controls including state and city measures combined are an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a red flag law, a concealed carry permit requirement, gun storage laws, universal background checks for handgun sales, a bump stock ban, “ghost gun” regulations, a micro-stamping requirement for new handguns, and “sensitive places” bans where even licensed concealed carriers are barred from being armed for self-defense.

