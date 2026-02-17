VIDEO: Fans at Hockey Game Fight Back Against Transgender Shooter

A video from Monday shows hockey spectators fighting back against the transgender father who opened fire on his family at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Breitbart News reported that police were called about the shooting around 2:28 p.m. and noted that the man who allegedly opened fire went by the name “Roberta.”

A high school hockey game was taking place when the shooting occurred.

People could be seen fleeing the stands as shots rang out:

However, the New York Post reported, “Amid the chaos, some people could be seen fighting back against the gunman.”

A video focused more on the area where the shooting occurred appears to show a few people fighting back against the transgender shooter:

WPRI noted that the transgender shooter’s son was killed in the attack, as was the son’s sibling. The transgender shooter then took his own life.

