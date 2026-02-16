Rhode Island Police: Man Who Shot His Family at Ice Rink Went by ‘Roberta’

Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Police Chief Tina Goncalves made clear the man who allegedly shot family members at an ice rink went by the name “Roberta,” according to WPRI.

Breitbart News reported that at least one person was killed and others were injured when shots were fired in the Dennis M. Lynch Arena.

FOX News pointed to an ATF source that indicated the shooting “stemmed from a domestic violence incident and turned into a murder-suicide.” It occurred during a high school hockey game.

The source said that the “gunman killed his wife and shot two of his kids before turning the gun on himself.” The gunman is reportedly deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

WPRI identified the alleged gunman as 56-year-old Robert Dorgan, noting that he changed his gender identification years ago. In 2020, he went to the North Providence Police Department and “reported he had recently undergone gender-reassignment surgery and that his father-in-law wanted him out of their North Providence home because of it.”

Around the same time that Dorgan allegedly announced his gender change, his wife filed for divorce, citing “gender reassignment surgery, narcissistic + personality disorder traits.”

