At least one person is dead and others injured after a “family dispute” led to shots being fired at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Monday afternoon, according to the Providence Journal.

Police were first alerted to the shooting around 2:28 p.m.

FOX News pointed to an ATF source that indicated the shooting “stemmed from a domestic violence incident and turned into a murder-suicide.” It occurred during a high school hockey game.

The source said that the “gunman killed his wife and shot two of his kids before turning the gun on himself.” The gunman is reportedly deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Local 12 noted that police are not searching for another shooter.

The teams playing hockey at the time of the shooting “were Coventry-Johnston co-op and St. Raphael-Providence Country Day-North Providence-North Smithfield co-op.”

The Providence Journal is reporting that one of the individuals who was wounded in the shooting died at the hospital.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.