Neighboring Business Owner Shoots Alleged Burglar

A shop owner in Albuquerque, New Mexico, intervened and shot an alleged burglar at a neighboring business Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, a business owner was alerted to a break-in at his collectibles shop, Cardboard Collectors, via an alarm. He rushed to the business to find that “the front door had been pried open and trading cards were stolen,” and that a neighboring business owner had intervened and shot one of two alleged robbers at least once.

The two alleged robbers were still able to overpower the business owner, take away his gun, and flee the scene.

However, KOAT reported police were alerted that 37-year-old Joseph Montoya had gone to a hospital for treatment related to a gunshot wound around 6:30 a.m. They searched Montoya’s residence and found a gun allegedly belonging to the business owner.

The officers also “found Pokemon cards and sports trading cards stolen from Cardboard Collectors and estimated to be worth thousands of dollars.”

Montoya was arrested and charged in connection with the burglary.

“The man who shot Montoya is not being charged, Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said,” the Albuquerque Journal explained.

