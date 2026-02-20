Gun Control Fail: Scientist Shot Dead in Northern Los Angeles

A scientist who studied data gathered via NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope was shot and killed at his Llano, California, home Monday morning just after 6 a.m.

KTLA reported that the scientist, 67-year-old Carl Grillmair, was shot while on his front porch and pronounced dead at the scene.

He was employed at Caltech’s Infrared Processing and Analysis Center.

The Daily Mail noted that while while law enforcement was on scene at Grillmair’s residence a call came in about a nearby carjacking. Responding officers arrested 29-year-old Freddy Snyder upon responding to the call and he is “named as a person of interest in Grillmair’s homicide case.”

No details on Snyder have been released.

California has more gun control than any other state in the Union.

Those controls include, but are not limited to, a concealed carry permit requirement, universal background checks, a 10-day waiting period for gun purchases, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a red flag law, a limit on the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can buy each month, an 11 percent excise tax on the sale of firearms and ammunition, a prohibition against concealed carry in “sensitive places” by permitted carriers, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, and a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense.

