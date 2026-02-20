KelTec KSG410 Shotgun: Just What the Doctor Ordered

The KelTec KSG410 is a pump-action bullpup shotgun chambered in .410 that provides a great home defense/plinking option for women or people of smaller stature who want to avoid the recoil of a 12 gauge.

The KSG410 is fed via two tubes, each of which holds five .410 shells. (The KSG410 is chambered for three-inch shells.) Despite the ten-round capacity, the KSG410 is compact and light at 1.7 inches wide, 26.1 inches long, and a weight of 5.4 pounds.

It has a built-in carry handle for convenience. The handle also contains the sight configuration, with a green fiber optic front sight affixed to it. The handle also features M-LOK slots to which flashlights or other accessories can be attached.

We attached a Sig Sauer Foxtrot2 flashlight to the KSG410 we reviewed:

Again, the lightweight and minimal size make the KSG410 a shotgun with strong appeal for women and smaller people who want to be able to protect themselves in their homes without having to endure the recoil of a 12 gauge firearm.

KelTec describes the KSG410 as “virtually ‘recoilless’ by any pump-action shotgun standards we could find.”

We took the KSG410 to Scottsdale Gun Club and it was widely popular. The women who shot it with us loved the controls, the low recoil, and the demonstrable ease with which it could be shouldered and fired. Seeing the shot pattern on paper provided a visual for how well the gun would serve as a self-defense tool, should an intruder come through a door or down the hall in the middle of the night.

As for function, the KSG410 ate up round after round of the Winchester ammo we fed it and just kept going.

Did we mention that the KSG410 comes with a lifetime warranty? We probably ought not overlook that.

The bottom line: If you are looking for a compact shotgun with low recoil and the proven reliability of pump action, the KSG410 may be just what the doctor ordered.

