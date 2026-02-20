Democrats in the Minnesota House are pushing legislation to ban the ownership or transfer of AR-15s and numerous other semiautomatic rifles.

The legislation, HF 3433, also bans the mere possession of a Colt AR-15 and at least 25 other semiautomatic rifles and pistols.

HF 3433 highlights specific firearms and firearm types that would be banned:

Avtomat Kalashnikov (AK-47) semiautomatic rifle type;

Beretta AR-70 and BM-59 semiautomatic rifle types;

Colt AR-15 semiautomatic rifle type;

Daewoo Max-1 and Max-2 semiautomatic rifle types;

Famas MAS semiautomatic rifle type;

Fabrique Nationale FN-LAR and FN-FNC semiautomatic rifle types;

Galil semiautomatic rifle type;

Heckler & Koch HK-91, HK-93, and HK-94 semiautomatic rifle types;

Ingram MAC-10 and MAC-11 semiautomatic pistol and carbine types;

Intratec TEC-9 semiautomatic pistol type;

Sigarms SIG 550SP and SIG 551SP semiautomatic rifle types;

SKS with detachable magazine semiautomatic rifle type;

Steyr AUG semiautomatic rifle type;

Street Sweeper and Striker-12 revolving-cylinder shotgun types;

USAS-12 semiautomatic shotgun type;

Uzi semiautomatic pistol and carbine types; or

Valmet M76 and M78 semiautomatic rifle types.

Moving beyond the specific firearms list, HF 3433 also bans “any firearm that is another model made by the same manufacturer as one of the firearms listed…and has the same action design as one of the listed firearms, and is a redesigned, renamed, or renumbered version of one of the firearms listed.”

If passed and signed into law, HF 3433 would take effect January 1, 2027, at which time any owner of a prohibited firearm would have to obtain a “certificate of ownership” from law enforcement in order to keep the gun.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.