Armed Man Shot and Killed After Entering Mar-a-Lago’s Secure Perimeter

An armed man was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Sunday after entering Mar-a-Lago’s secure perimeter, President Donald Trump’s resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Associated Press quoted the Secret Service saying the man, believed to be in his 20s, was “observed by the north gate of the Mar-a-Lago property carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can.”

The AP noted that the man was “shot by Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County sheriff deputy.”

The Daily Mail noted, “It’s understood that Trump stayed in the capital overnight and was not in Florida when the armed suspect approached Mar-a-Lago.”

No law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.