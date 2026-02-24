Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Pushes Tax for Gun and Ammo Sales

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) introduced a gun control package to the state legislature Tuesday and made clear his desire for a tax on gun and ammunition sales.

The package introduced by Walz contained various pieces of legislation, including a ban on numerous semiautomatic rifles as well some pistols, KARE 11 reported. New gun storage requirements were part of the package as well.

Additionally, KARE 11 noted, “Walz said he is advocating for a firearm and ammunition tax, firearm insurance requirements and expanded resources for schools that are targets of shootings.”

Breitbart News pointed out that the gun storage requirements being pushed apply to semiautomatics and would allow police to enter homes to verify compliance.

The storage requirements and the semiautomatic ban are contained in HF 3433, which would take effect January 1, 2027, if passed by the legislature and signed into law. It contains a grandfather clause allowing the current owner of what will be a prohibited firearm to obtain a “certificate of ownership” from law enforcement in order to keep the gun.

The gun control package pushed by Walz would also target firearms which Democrats call “ghost guns.”

