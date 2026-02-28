Oregon House Advances Bill That More Than Doubles Gun Permit Fees

The Oregon House passed a bill this week focused on the implementation of permit-t0-purhcase for firearms and more than doubling the cost of the permits before they are even implemented.

The bill, HB 4145, is focused on finally putting Ballot Measure 114 into action.

BM 114 was originally designed to take effect in December 2022, but has been blocked by various judges. It contains a permit-to-purchase framework for guns, bans magazines holding over ten rounds, and requires a background check to be completed before a would-be buyer takes possession of it.

The cost of a gun permit was set at $65 in BM 114 but Oregon Public Radio noted that the Oregon House used HB 4145 to raise that fee to $150.

Moreover, the cost of renewing a permit was set at $50, but HB 4145 raises that to $110.

The Oregon House also doubled the time an agent of the state has to approve or deny a permit-to-purchase application. The approval time was originally to occur within a 30 day window but the agent will have 60 days under HB 4145.

