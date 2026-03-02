The 53-year-old suspect who opened fire at Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden in Austin, Texas, Sunday morning wore an Iranian flag shirt under his hoodie as he carried out the carnage.

Breitbart News reported that the hoodie bore the words, “Property of Allah” and CBS News observed that a Quran was found in the vehicle the suspect drove to the sight of the shooting.

The shooting suspect was killed while exchanging gunfire with police and identified as a 53-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen who was born in Senegal. Two people were killed in that attack and fourteen others wounded.

CNN noted that the accused “was wearing a shirt with an Iranian flag design on it underneath a hoodie printed with ‘Property of Allah.'”

Additionally, CBS News pointed out, “Officials executed a search warrant at the gunman’s home on Sunday and found an Iranian flag and pictures of Iranian leaders.”

Police have not offered a motive for the shooter. Of the survivors, 14 were taken to hospital, three in a critical condition.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been notified of the shooting, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

