Report: Texas Bar Shooter Wore Shirt That Said, ‘Property of Allah’

FOX News’s Bill Melugin is reporting that the shooter who killed two innocents and wounded numerous others at an Austin, Texas, nightclub was wearing a shirt that said, “Property of Allah.”

The shooting suspect was killed while exchanging gunfire with police and identified as a 53-year-old man from Senegal, which is in West African.

According to Melugin, the 53-year-old is a naturalized U.S. citizen.

Congressman Chip Roy (R) echoed the reports on the shooter’s shirt with an X post: “I’ve heard from multiple sources that the Austin shooter wore a shirt saying ‘Property of Allah.’ — in addition to Quran in car, and naturalizing from Senegal just over a decade ago”

