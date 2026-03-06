Review: Shield Arms SA-15 PRO Rifle with Folding Lower Receiver

The Shield Arms SA-15 PRO Rifle is an AR-variant chambered in 5.56 with the added benefit of Shield Arms’ patented folding lower receiver.

The SA-15 PRO is an American-made AR platform rifle with a 16-inch barrel made of 4150 chrome moly vanadium steel and finished with QPQ black nitride. The bolt and carrier material is steel and the bolt group is also finished with black nitride.

The rifle has a Shield Arms 15″ M-LOK handguard, to which we attached an INFORCE WILD2 light. For optics, we put a Primary Arms SLx Prism scope, which provides the ability to aim at distance coupled with a center-lighted reticle for close quarters.

The trigger is an ALG Advanced Combat Trigger, and you know it is special on shot number one. We put about 500 rounds through the SA-15 PRO just to be sure we were not dealing with a novelty gun, i.e., some firearm that had just been thrown together around the idea of a folding receiver. We quickly realized the rifle was a precision firearm and the ability to fold it only meant we were holding a precision firearm made easier to store and transport via the folding characteristic.

We folded the SA-15 PRO so we could fit it in tight places during transport and also folded it for gun safe storage, to minimize the space it needed to occupy. It is quite a benefit.

To be clear, when storing we removed the suppressor so as to have give the SA-15 PRO the smallest footprint possible. At the range we would thread the suppressor on again, unfold the rifle, and we were ready to go.

The SA-15 PRO ships with two 30-round Magpul PMAGs, a Mountain Partisan Sling, and can be Cerakoted in a variety of finishes.

The rifle is made in America and ships with a lifetime warranty.