Democrat-Run Chicago: At Least 14 Shot During Weekend

At least 14 people were shot, six of them fatally, during the weekend in Democrat-run Chicago, Illinois.

CBS News reported that the weekend’s first fatal shooting was a double homicide Saturday night which left two women, ages 68 and 71, deceased. Police found the bodies “in the 10400 block of South Peoria Street” about 10:50 p.m. Saturday and both had gunshot wounds to the chest. A 75-year-old man was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident.

At 8:05 a.m. Sunday a 25-year-old man “in a home in the 2100 block of South Trumbull Avenue” was shot and fatally wounded following an argument. He died later in a hospital.

Roughly 12 hours later, at 7:57 p.m. a man with a gunshot wound to the chest was found in a vehicle “in the 4700 block of West Arthington Street.” He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Monday a 19-year-old was shot multiple times and killed while sitting in a parked car “in the 5000 block of South Justine Street.” Another man, 20 years of age, was also in the vehicle and was shot but ABC 7 noted he survived long enough to be transported to the hospital, where he died.

