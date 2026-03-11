Man Charged in Super Bowl 2024 Parade Shooting Set to Be Released

The second-degree murder charge for a man once believed to be behind the 2024 Super Bowl parade shooting death of Lisa Lopez-Galvan has been dropped and he will soon be released.

ESPN noted that “gunfire erupted outside Kansas City’s historic Union Station … [in 2024] as the celebration that drew an estimated 1 million fans was concluding. Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the host of a local radio show, was killed while watching the rally with her family.”

TMZ reported that the man charged in connection with Lopez-Galvan’s death, Dominic Miller, “appeared in a Jackson County Circuit Court on Monday … where prosecutors erased the charge.”

Prosecutors agreed with the decision, noting, “The evidence available showed he was not the first to fire, nor was the available evidence able to confirm his shot caused the victim’s death.”

The Jackson County Prosecutor released a written statement which said, in part, “Under Missouri’s self-defense and defense-of-others doctrines, we must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that any charged defendant was the initial aggressor or did not act in lawful self-defense or defense of others to overcome justification.”

Miller’s lead counsel, David Wiegert, said, “Mr. Miller spent over two years in custody and several months in the hospital in critical condition because of gunshot wounds he suffered from this incident….While we are very pleased to see his freedom restored, we remain concerned that he was charged with murder in the first place.”

Miller pleaded guilty to a weapons charge as part of the plea deal secured on Monday.