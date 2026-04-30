Whoopi Goldberg: SCOTUS Louisiana Ruling Meant to Discourage People of Color from Voting

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said the Supreme Court decision striking down Louisiana’s second majority-black congressional district was meant to discourage people of color from voting.

Goldberg said, “This decision, we knew this was coming because they’ve been chipping away at this for a long time. They the court said, you know, there’s no problem with race anymore and yet we’re fighting every day talking about Project 2025. We are seeing we know what’s happening and it’s happening. It’s going to start happening to women as well, because all these changes in voting where they’re saying you can’t use your married name, you got to go get your birth certificate, you know, so this is this is going to affect a lot of people. Right now it sounds like it’s just affecting people of color. We know better. We knew this was coming. So this is meant to discourage you from voting. This is meant to make you feel like you don’t have a voice. You do have a voice. Do not forget that.”

She added, “We put the Voting Rights Act together because there was an issue. They were literally shooting people. They were running them down with dogs to keep them from voting. OK, let’s start with that. So when they say that problem is gone, it’s not gone because you’re still doing it. You’re still doing it. And what I don’t understand is what is everybody so afraid of? Because I always thought I was raised to believe that you and I don’t have to agree. That’s all right. But now suddenly your argument doesn’t hold water so you’re cheating. See that? We’re a two party system. We’re not just Democrats, we’re not just Republicans, we’re a two party system.”

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