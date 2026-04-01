New York Democrats Push 11 Percent Excise Tax on Gun, Ammo Sales

Democrat lawmakers in New York are pushing an 11 percent excise tax on the sale of guns and ammunition in the Empire State.

The legislation, S. 5813-A, says, “Commencing July first, two thousand twenty-six, an excise tax is hereby imposed upon licensed dealers in firearms, firearms manufacturers, and sellers of ammunition, at the rate of eleven percent of the gross receipts from the retail sale in this state of any firearm, major component of a firearm, or ammunition.”

Moreover, the bill requires licensed gun dealers to register with the New York government for excise tax purposes and pay a fee for the registration certificate:

Every licensed dealer in firearms, firearms manufacturer, or seller of ammunition on whom tax is imposed under this article must file with the commissioner a properly completed application for a certificate of registration and obtain such certificate before engaging in business. An application for a certificate of registration must be submitted electronically, on a form prescribed by the commissioner, and must be accompanied by a non-refund-able application fee as set by the commissioner. A certificate of registration shall not be assignable or transferable and shall be destroyed immediately upon such person ceasing to do business as specified in such certificate, or in the event that such business never commenced.

On September 26, 2023, Breitbart News reported that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed an 11 percent excise tax on guns and ammo into law in his state. He described it as a “sin tax” upon signing the legislation into law.

In November 2024, Colorado adopted a six and a half percent excise tax on guns and ammo.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.