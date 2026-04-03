Officer Stabbed in Michigan Police Department Lobby

An officer was stabbed Friday morning shortly before 9:10 in the Livonia, Michigan, police department lobby.
Local 4 reported that a man came into the lobby allegedly “waving a knife around” and saying he wanted to kill people.
Officers attempted to tase the man yet the suspect was able to stab an officer in the leg before being subdued. WXYZ noted that the officer’s gun “discharged” when the officer was stabbed, but the round did not strike anyone.
The suspect who stabbed the officer was allegedly “involved in an assault in Westland” approximately one hour before coming to the police department lobby.
CBS News pointed out that the wounded officer “is being treated at a local hospital and is in stable condition,” and “the suspect is in custody.”
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.
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