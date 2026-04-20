Alleged Intruder Fatally Shot While Trying to Enter House

An alleged intruder was shot and killed by a St. Petersburg, Florida, homeowner Saturday while trying to make entry through a door.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that the incident occurred “about 12:20 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue North.”

WFLA noted that the alleged intruder wrecked a car somewhere in the neighborhood, then ran into the backyard of the home and allegedly tried to make entry.

The homeowner was awakened by the noise the suspect was making and “ordered the man to leave the property.” The suspect refused to leave and was subsequently shot.

The alleged intruder was transported to a hospital, where he died.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.