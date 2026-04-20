President Donald Trump declared Monday that “Israel never talked me into the war with Iran” and blasted the “FAKE NEWS.”

Trump took to Truth Social, emphasizing that his “lifelong opinion” that Iran cannot attain a nuclear weapon and Hamas’s October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks on Israel led him to launch Operation Epic Fury.

“Israel never talked me into the war with Iran, the results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did. I watch and read the FAKE NEWS Pundits and Polls in total disbelief,” Trump wrote.

He continued:

90% of what they say are lies and made up stories, and the polls are rigged, much as the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged. Just like the results in Venezuela, which the media doesn’t like talking about, the results in Iran will be amazing – And if Iran’s new leaders (Regime Change!) are smart, Iran can have a great and prosperous future!

A source familiar told Breitbart News that Vice President JD Vance, along with Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, will soon head to Islamabad, Pakistan, for talks once again. They have not yet left, as at least one report suggested they had on Monday.

The trio met the Iranian delegation there on April 11 and 12 in talks that lasted for 21 hours. Iran failed to meet the United States on six key redlines for a deal to end the war, and Vance found the Iranian delegations held a fundamental misunderstanding of their lack of leverage in talks, a U.S. official told Breitbart News.

This contributed to Vance leaving Pakistan after giving the Iranians a final offer, and the vice president was hopeful that, after reflection, the Iranians would recognize that the deal is in the best interest of both sides, the official added. Trump implemented a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz after negotiations failed to reach a deal.

On Friday, Trump announced Iran had opened the Strait of Hormuz and later signaled that Iran had “agreed to everything,” according to NewsNation White House Correspondent Kellie Meyer, who spoke with the president by phone.

But by Saturday morning, Iran once again blocked the Strait, and on Sunday, Trump said if Iran does not meet the U.S. on a deal in the coming round of talks, he will destroy Iranian power plants and bridges:

We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY! They’ll come down fast, they’ll come down easy and, if they don’t take the DEAL, it will be my Honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran, by other Presidents, for the last 47 years. IT’S TIME FOR THE IRAN KILLING MACHINE TO END!

On Sunday night, Trump announced the U.S. seized the Iranian-flagged cargo ship Touska, which attempted to get through the U.S. blockade.