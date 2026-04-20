He Set Out to Expose PragerU—What Happened Next Tells a Bigger Story

The following content is sponsored by PragerU.

It might be easy to notice how quickly the media and those on the left label and misrepresent anyone who disagrees with them. It happens to PragerU on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, everyone else hears the labels. They see the headlines. They think they already know what PragerU stands for without ever watching one of our videos.

But what happens when someone decides to find out for themselves?

That’s the question behind PragerU’s new Short Documentary, I Hate PragerU.

The mockumentary follows an ambitious young “journalist” determined to expose PragerU as a “hateful propaganda machine” and as a “fake” university. But as his investigation unfolds, something unexpected happens.

The more he engages with the people and ideas behind PragerU, the more questions he asks about himself and his preconceived notions.

This satirical short film, told through the perspective of Alden Travis (played by renowned comedian Jeff Dye), explores a serious question in a fun way: how are narratives formed and what happens when they’re tested?

Alden interviews PragerU CEO Marissa Streit, co-founder Allen Estrin, and others within the organization. The viewpoints he hears—and the people genuinely welcoming him—don’t match the extreme caricature he had in mind.

And that story isn’t unique.

Many over the years have experienced an about-face in their beliefs after engaging more directly with ideas they once dismissed—or even feared. PragerU’s own Xaviaer DuRousseau, a former BLM activist, had a complete transformation after attempting to “debunk” PragerU’s content. Political commentator Dave Rubin, formerly of The Young Turks, has spoken about his own evolution from a self-described “liberal” to a conservative, and a friend of PragerU.

These stories represent something more widespread, though perhaps not as public as DuRousseau or Rubin. Thousands who encounter new ideas for the first time are quietly reconsidering what they’ve been told—at home, at work, and in their neighborhoods. Too often they fear expressing different views because of social or professional costs—but they cannot turn back after knowing the truth.

Conservatives have long argued narratives shaped by a biased media landscape only further divide Americans. When certain viewpoints are consistently elevated and others are silenced, it shapes how we perceive everything about others. Research shows Americans often overestimate how extreme the opposing side is, with liberals in one study overestimating how negatively Trump voters view them by 20–30 percent. The same study found more than 40 percent of highly educated liberals say their friends almost all share their political views, compared to less than 30 percent of conservatives.

The lack of exposure to different ideas matters. It causes too many to form strong opinions without ever really knowing the ideas they think they hate.

One way PragerU is addressing all of that is with I Hate PragerU—by inviting viewers to move beyond labels, to question assumptions, and to see for themselves.

I Hate PragerU is available to watch for free now. Share it with someone who thinks they already know what PragerU is all about. And explore more of PragerU’s content to form your own conclusions.