Shreveport Gunman Who Killed Eight Kids ID’d as Army Vet

The Shreveport, Louisiana, gunman who killed eight children Sunday morning has been identified as a 31-year-old Army veteran.

Breitbart News reported that the gunman carried out the heinous act by shooting people at three difference residences shortly after 6 a.m.

He also shot two adults, both of whom are in critical condition.

The New York Post noted that the gunman, who died in a confrontation with police, was an Army veteran and an UPS driver and seven of the eight deceased children were his.

The New York Times observed that the Army veteran had been struggling with mental issues and had told his parents “his wife wanted a divorce” and he wanted to commit suicide.

His stepfather told him, “You can beat stuff, man. I don’t care what you’re going through, you can beat it.”

The Army veteran allegedly replied by saying, “Some people don’t come back from their demons.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.