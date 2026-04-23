Marine Veteran Shot and Killed, Allegedly by Her Estranged Husband

Twenty-five-year-old Ivy Unruh, a PBS employee and U.S. Marine veteran, was shot and fatally wounded Friday, allegedly by her estranged husband, Joshua Orlando.

Unruh died on Monday.

KAKE reported the shooting occurred at the “Remington Apartments in the 7200 block of East 37th Street North” in Wichita, Kansas. Police were called and arrived about 8:00 a.m. to find Unruh suffering from a gunshot wound. They also found a firearm.

On Tuesday, Orlando was charged with first degree murder in the shooting death.

The New York Post noted that Orlando is the one who called police and reported the shooting incident. He was arrested at the scene.

A GoFundMe was launched to help Unruh’s family with funeral costs.

The fundraiser reminds people that Unruh was a Marine who “served her country with honor, strength and selflessness.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.