Cheers! German Study Finds Hidden Health Benefit in a Glass of Beer

A glass of beer can provide “substantial levels” of an essential brain-boosting vitamin in your diet, according to research published in a respected German journal.

The BBC reports the vitamin B6 is good for the brain, blood and immune system and is found in a wide variety of foods – including an ice cold brew.

A beer “serving” might meet around 15 percent of your daily B6 requirement, the authors of the study as seen by the BBC say, and even alcohol-free lager could deliver the same result.

Many of the raw ingredients used to make the beverage, including barley, wheat and brewer’s yeast, contain vitamin B6 and the brewing process doesn’t kill it all off, research suggests.

B6 is an essential nutrient sourced through food. Good sources of B6 are meat and fish, but it’s also present in other foods, including porridge oats, potatoes and chickpeas. Many breakfast cereals have added B6 too.

The BBC report sets out the study, which tested 65 different beers bought from local supermarkets in Germany, found: